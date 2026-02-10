Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Approval of safe country rules another attack on the right to asylum

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the European Parliament's vote to ratify changes to EU asylum rules that undermine the foundation of refugee protection, Olivia Sundberg Diez, the EU Advocate on Migration and Asylum at Amnesty International, said: "It's a very dark day for human rights in the EU. This attack on the right to asylum is taking place […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
