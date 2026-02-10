Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary's Prosecution of a Pride Organizer is a Warning to All Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People attend the Pecs Pride March, which was banned by police, in Pecs, Hungary, October 4, 2025. © 2025 Bernadett Szabo/Reuters Hungarian prosecutors are charging Géza Buzás-Hábel, the organizer of the 2025 Pécs Pride, for doing what democracies are supposed to protect: organizing a peaceful march. He faces up to one year in prison. His charges follow those of Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony, who was charged in January for organizing the June 2025 Budapest Pride.The 2025 Pécs Pride event was banned by police, later upheld by the Supreme Court, under Hungary’s…


© Human Rights Watch -
