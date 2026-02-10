Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali’s Military Junta Escalates Assault on Free Expression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Mali Prime Minister Moussa Mara in Bamako, on February 21, 2025.  © 2025 Ousmane Makaveli/AFP via Getty Images An appeals court in Mali’s capital, Bamako, has upheld a two-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, the latest demonstration of the military junta’s intent to suppress free expression in the country.On February 9, the court confirmed the sentence imposed on Mara in October by the national cybercrime court, with one year to be served without parole and one year suspended, along with a 500,000 CFA (about US$907) fine.The authorities arrested…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Approval of safe country rules another attack on the right to asylum
~ Hungary's Prosecution of a Pride Organizer is a Warning to All Protesters
~ The SAVE Act Threatens Voting Rights
~ Loneliness at work matters more than we think
~ 5 New Zealand music acts keeping te reo Māori alive and rocking
~ Christchurch terror appeal: why now, and what is really being decided?
~ These five short video games work like poems – and they’re ideal for Valentine’s Day
~ Replacing humans with machines is leaving truckloads of food stranded and unusable
~ Menopause: our study revealed how it affects the brain, cognition and mental health
~ A whiff of espionage around the Epstein files points to how intelligence and influence interact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter