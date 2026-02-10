Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The SAVE Act Threatens Voting Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on legislation for the SAVE Act, Washington, DC, May 8, 2024. © 2024 Allison Bailey/NurPhoto via AP Photo This week, the US House of Representatives will vote on legislation that, if enacted, would create new barriers for millions of eligible voters in the United States.The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, supported by President Donald Trump and many congressional Republicans, claims to address alleged voter fraud. In reality, it echoes the United States’ history of using…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
