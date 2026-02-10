Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These five short video games work like poems – and they’re ideal for Valentine’s Day

By Jordan Magnuson, Senior Lecturer in Games and Media Art, University of Southampton
Here are five short game poems, all playable in a web browser, that explore themes of love, intimacy, longing and separation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
