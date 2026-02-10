Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ‘superbugs’ thrive in hospitals

By Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
From MRSA to norovirus, hospital infections remain a global problem. Here’s what they are, how they spread, and how to reduce risk.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
