Human Rights Observatory

Pink noise: what is it and can listening to it make your sleep worse?

By Robert MacKinnon, Clinical Scientist and Deputy Head of School for Psychology, Sports and Sensory Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Are you one of those people who can’t drop off to sleep if it’s “too quiet”? If so, you’re not alone. According to a 2023 survey of UK participants, 50% of people listen to some kind of noise to help fall asleep.

Many people have turned to pink, white or brown noise to help them drift off. But a new study has found listening to pink noise, an alternative to white noise, even to drown out irritating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
