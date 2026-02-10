Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why mid-career is such a dangerous time for burnout and workplace stress

By Katie Green, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Leadership Development, Manchester Metropolitan University
Everyone recognises the trope of the stressed-out senior manager who’s always close to breaking point. But, in fact, mid-career is one of the most vulnerable periods for burnout and stress in a worker’s life. At this stage, many people have extra responsibilities outside work at the same time as their employer increases expectations around performance, availability and leadership.

Mid-career is often where this double load increases the risk of burnout. Research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
