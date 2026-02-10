Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mandelson and the financial crash: why the Epstein allegations are so shocking

By Stephen Barber, Professor of Global Affairs, University of East London
Suggestions that Peter Mandelson may have shared government information with Jeffrey Epstein amid the fallout of the global financial crisis are being investigated by police.

Emails between Mandelson and the disgraced financier, released by the US Department of Justice, are said to include market-sensitive details. This was at a time when Mandelson was in government and ministers around him were scrambling to keep the UK economy afloat.

Now, the 2008 global financial crisis belongs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Approval of safe country rules another attack on the right to asylum
~ Hungary's Prosecution of a Pride Organizer is a Warning to All Protesters
~ Mali’s Military Junta Escalates Assault on Free Expression
~ The SAVE Act Threatens Voting Rights
~ Loneliness at work matters more than we think
~ 5 New Zealand music acts keeping te reo Māori alive and rocking
~ Christchurch terror appeal: why now, and what is really being decided?
~ These five short video games work like poems – and they’re ideal for Valentine’s Day
~ Replacing humans with machines is leaving truckloads of food stranded and unusable
~ Menopause: our study revealed how it affects the brain, cognition and mental health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter