Beckham v Peltz: why families fall out, and how to deal with estrangement

By Paul Jones, Associate Dean for Education and Student Experience at Aston Business School, Aston University
It is tempting to treat the fallout between Brooklyn Beckham and his A-list parents as mere celebrity gossip. But this story has struck a chord with many families because it disrupts a comforting assumption: that strong bonds, shared history and success protect families from fracture.

The breakdown of even highly visible, seemingly close families raises an uncomfortable question. Why do family relationships, often our longest lasting and most emotionally charged connections, sometimes become so strained that…The Conversation


