For women who live on the margins, health care is often out of reach. Here’s how we can build a bridge to access
By Sonia S Anand, Associate Vice-President Global Health, McMaster University
Cathy Risdon, Professor and Chair, Family Medicine, McMaster, McMaster University
Gina Ogilvie, Professor, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Global Control of HPV-Related Disease and Cancer, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Women affected by poverty, racism, trauma, caregiving stress or unstable housing often lack primary health care. They wind up in walk-in clinics or emergency with late-stage serious illnesses.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 10, 2026