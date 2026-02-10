Funding surgery and hormones for trans people can save Medicare millions: new research
By Karinna Saxby, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Brendan Nolan, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Medicine, The University of Melbourne
Clue Coman, PhD Student, Centre for Social Research in Health, UNSW Sydney
Dennis Petrie, Professor of Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
Until now, we haven’t had research that tracks how accessing hormones or surgeries affects how much trans people use mental health services and medications.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 10, 2026