Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan Expands Crackdown on Activists in Exile

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Baku City Court Complex, Baku, Azerbaijan, January 2025. © 2025 Aziz Karimov/Reuters Courts in Azerbaijan have handed down further politically motivated in-absentia convictions against journalists, bloggers, and other critics of the government living abroad, expanding the authorities’ campaign of transnational repression.In January, a Baku court convicted several government critics residing in the United States. Sevinc Osmangizi, a journalist, was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison on charges of “calling for mass unrest” and “overthrow of the state.” The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
