South Africa’s biggest opposition party will head to municipal elections with new leaders: what does it all mean?

By Dirk Kotze, Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
A new DA leader will have implications for the party’s relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as the government of national unity.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
