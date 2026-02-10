Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘The Jungle’ at 120: How a 1906 novel continues to surface in discussions about unjust labour

By Nicholas Marcelli, PhD Candidate in English Literature and Creative Writing, Queen's University, Ontario
Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle, which exposed hazardous working conditions in Chicago’s meatpacking plants, first appeared serially in a socialist newspaper before being published as a novel.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
