Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Cluster Munitions Plan a Deadly Regression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ammunition set out for a mine-risk education event to raise students’ awareness about the threat of landmines and unexploded ordnance from past conflicts, in Shebaa, Lebanon, January 21, 2026. © 2026 Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The reported plans for the United States Department of Defense to purchase cluster munitions from Israel further weaken global norms that protect civilians from the widely banned weapons, Human Rights Watch said today. If used, these weapons would put civilians at grave risk. The media reported that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
