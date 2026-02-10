Why ‘activating’ your vagus nerve has become the latest wellness trend
By Katie Edwards, Commissioning Editor, Health + Medicine and Host of Strange Health podcast, The Conversation
Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
From humming and ice baths to medical implants, the vagus nerve is everywhere. But what does it actually do and can you really reset it? Listen and watch the Strange Health podcast to find out more.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 10, 2026