Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ‘activating’ your vagus nerve has become the latest wellness trend

By Katie Edwards, Commissioning Editor, Health + Medicine and Host of Strange Health podcast, The Conversation
Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
From humming and ice baths to medical implants, the vagus nerve is everywhere. But what does it actually do and can you really reset it? Listen and watch the Strange Health podcast to find out more.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
