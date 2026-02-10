Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why I’m building an office out of straw

By Stuart Walker, Research Fellow in Sustainabilty Assessment, University of Sheffield
When we moved into our house, there was a shed in the garden. Its timbers were rotten, the floor had long since disappeared into the ground, there was no door, the window had fallen out and various creatures had moved in.

I decided to rebuild it out of a material that has been used around the world for hundreds of years, but is less commonly seen in modern buildings: straw bales. A year later, and the “work shed” is now nearly finished.

As sustainability assessment lead at Sheffield University’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why ‘activating’ your vagus nerve has become the latest wellness trend
~ Five ways quantum technology could shape everyday life
~ Forget flowers: lovers in 18th- and 19th-century Ireland exchanged hair
~ Why Sweden’s young people are so good at English
~ Why Christian clergy see risk as part of their moral calling
~ As Jeff Bezos dismantles The Washington Post, 5 regional papers chart a course for survival
~ Why eating cheap chocolate can feel embarrassing – even though no one else cares
~ ‘Which Side Are You On?’: American protest songs have emboldened social movements for generations, from coal country to Minneapolis
~ RNA is key to the dark matter of the genome − scientists are sequencing it to illuminate human health and disease
~ Mapping cemeteries for class – how students used phones and drones to help a city count its headstones
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter