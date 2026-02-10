Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forget flowers: lovers in 18th- and 19th-century Ireland exchanged hair

By Leanne Calvert, Assistant Professor in Irish History, University of Limerick
As a physical piece of a person that would outlast their human life, a lock of hair symbolised immortal love.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
