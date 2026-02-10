Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Sweden’s young people are so good at English

By Una Cunningham, Professor Emerita, Department of Teaching and Learning, Stockholm University
BethAnne Paulsrud, Associate Professor in English Applied Linguistics, Stockholm University
Swedish is a vibrant language spoken by about 10 million people, mostly in Sweden and Finland. But Swedish young people are often proficient in English, too.

Sweden consistently ranks very high in English proficiency comparisons, with young people in Sweden speaking such good English that other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
