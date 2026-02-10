Why eating cheap chocolate can feel embarrassing – even though no one else cares
By Siti Nuraisyah Suwanda, Doctoral Student and Graduate Researcher in Marketing, West Virginia University
Emily Tanner, Associate Professor of Marketing, West Virginia University
M. Paula Fitzgerald, Professor of Business Administration, West Virginia University
Researchers describe what they call a consumption stigma – when you feel judged or looked down on for using certain products or services.
- Tuesday, February 10, 2026