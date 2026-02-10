Tolerance.ca
‘Which Side Are You On?’: American protest songs have emboldened social movements for generations, from coal country to Minneapolis

By Ted Olson, Professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies, East Tennessee State University
Bruce Springsteen wrote and recorded ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ within days of Alex Pretti’s killing, continuing a long tradition of songs as protest against violence and repression.The Conversation


