How a 22-year-old George Washington learned how to lead, from a series of mistakes in the Pennsylvania wilderness

By Christopher Magra, Professor of American History, University of Tennessee
Washington’s fundamental character as a military leader was forged in the Ohio River Valley, where he also inadvertently helped ignite the French and Indian War.The Conversation


