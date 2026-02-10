Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Prominent Lawyer Arbitrarily Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters show support for the lawyer and human rights defender, Ahmed Souab, who was arrested on terrorism-related charges, in Tunis, Tunisia, April 25, 2025. © 2025 Ons Abid/AP Photo (Beirut) – A Tunisian lawyer and human rights defender, Ahmed Souab, who was sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges, will face a new trial on appeal on February 12, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. The Tunisian authorities should immediately drop the unfounded charges and release him, and stop retaliating against critics and the lawyers defending them.Tunisian authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
