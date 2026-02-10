Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Was the violent Sydney protest avoidable, and what can police and demonstrators learn?

By Simon Bronitt, Professor of Law, University of Sydney
The police role as a “thin blue line” between public order and chaos was tested in Sydney’s CBD on Monday night.

Videos have captured the violent clashes between police and some of the thousands of protesters who gathered at the Town Hall to protest the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Australia.

One video shows a police officer repeatedly punching a man lying prone on the street, his hands pinned behind him.



New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has defended the actions of the police in Sydney, saying they faced an “impossible situation”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
