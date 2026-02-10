Impulse and inhibition: the complex ways bilingual brains balance reason with emotion
By Irini Mavrou, Associate professor, Universidad Nebrija; UCL
Andrea Révész, Professor of Second Language Acquisition, UCL
Andreas Kyriakou, Profesor Asociado (Lingüística Aplicada), Universidad Nebrija
If you’re bilingual, moral choices can often feel more urgent and emotionally charged in one language yet distant and rational in another. This raises an intriguing question: does language merely shape how we express our thoughts, or can it also influence what we judge to be right or wrong?
Our research team has explored this question, looking not just at how moral decision-making is influenced by the language a person uses, but also by their underlying cognitive and emotional abilities.
By examining factors such as working memory and emotional intelligence along with language…
- Tuesday, February 10, 2026