Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Impulse and inhibition: the complex ways bilingual brains balance reason with emotion

By Irini Mavrou, Associate professor, Universidad Nebrija; UCL
Andrea Révész, Professor of Second Language Acquisition, UCL
Andreas Kyriakou, Profesor Asociado (Lingüística Aplicada), Universidad Nebrija
If you’re bilingual, moral choices can often feel more urgent and emotionally charged in one language yet distant and rational in another. This raises an intriguing question: does language merely shape how we express our thoughts, or can it also influence what we judge to be right or wrong?

Our research team has explored this question, looking not just at how moral decision-making is influenced by the language a person uses, but also by their underlying cognitive and emotional abilities.

By examining factors such as working memory and emotional intelligence along with language…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why ‘activating’ your vagus nerve has become the latest wellness trend
~ Five ways quantum technology could shape everyday life
~ Why I’m building an office out of straw
~ Forget flowers: lovers in 18th- and 19th-century Ireland exchanged hair
~ Why Sweden’s young people are so good at English
~ Why Christian clergy see risk as part of their moral calling
~ As Jeff Bezos dismantles The Washington Post, 5 regional papers chart a course for survival
~ Why eating cheap chocolate can feel embarrassing – even though no one else cares
~ ‘Which Side Are You On?’: American protest songs have emboldened social movements for generations, from coal country to Minneapolis
~ RNA is key to the dark matter of the genome − scientists are sequencing it to illuminate human health and disease
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter