Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unpacking Bad Bunny’s Superbowl show – an alternative joyful vision for America

By Consuelo Martinez Reyes, Senior Lecturer in Spanish and Latin American Studies, Macquarie University
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) made history this weekend as the first Superbowl halftime headliner to sing only in Spanish – that too at a moment when the United States is facing a hostile anti-immigration climate.

The show’s message of love and togetherness has reverberated across countries and cultures. It is also chock-full of symbolism and messaging that represents an alternative America to the one taking shape under Donald Trump.

A fiesta celebrating Puerto Rican…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca



More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Barry on why a new Liberal leader isn’t a quick fix
~ Italy, Hungary’s Snub of ICC Arrests Should be a Wake-Up Call for the EU
~ Ukraine: New testimonies document brutal conditions for civilians amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
~ The social media battlefield: Political campaigns in Bangladesh’s national elections
~ Hong Kong: Publisher Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years
~ Proposed amnesty law offers political prisoners in Venezuela an ‘opportunity’
~ The 4 big changes to gun laws that would make NZ safer
~ Amid an Olympic boom, it’s risky timing to lift a ban on developers’ political donations
~ Want a tall, smart child? How IVF tests are selling a dream
~ My kids (and I) hate sandwiches, what I can pack for lunch instead?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter