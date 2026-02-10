Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Publisher Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A correctional services department vehicle believed to be carrying Hong Kong publisher and activist Jimmy Lai leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts following Lai's sentencing, Hong Kong, February 9, 2026. © 2026 Chan Long Hei/AP Photo (New York) – The Hong Kong High Court’s sentencing of Jimmy Lai, Apple Daily founder and democracy advocate, to 20 years in prison is a devastating blow to media freedom in the city, Human Rights Watch said today. It is by far the harshest sentence handed down under the National Security Law since the Chinese government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy, Hungary’s Snub of ICC Arrests Should be a Wake-Up Call for the EU
~ Ukraine: New testimonies document brutal conditions for civilians amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
~ The social media battlefield: Political campaigns in Bangladesh’s national elections
~ Proposed amnesty law offers political prisoners in Venezuela an ‘opportunity’
~ The 4 big changes to gun laws that would make NZ safer
~ Amid an Olympic boom, it’s risky timing to lift a ban on developers’ political donations
~ Want a tall, smart child? How IVF tests are selling a dream
~ My kids (and I) hate sandwiches, what I can pack for lunch instead?
~ As beautiful as they were powerful: Jon Kudelka’s political cartoons were made with true conviction
~ Bunnings decision may open door to facial recognition surveillance free-for-all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter