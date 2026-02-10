Tolerance.ca
Italy, Hungary’s Snub of ICC Arrests Should be a Wake-Up Call for the EU

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) welcomes Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Rome, Italy, October 27, 2025. © 2025 Marco Iacobucci/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo For the second time in less than a year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has referred an EU member to its oversight body, the Assembly of States Parties, for failing to cooperate with the court.On January 26, ICC judges asked the court’s member countries to hold Italy to account for refusing to surrender Osama Elmasry Njeem, a Libyan suspect who had been in its custody.…


© Human Rights Watch -
