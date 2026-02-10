Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The 4 big changes to gun laws that would make NZ safer

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
New Zealand is undertaking the most significant rewrite of firearms law in over 40 years. Overall, it’s a welcome step, as the law was messy and times have changed.

But that’s not to say the proposed law can’t be improved further.

While controls on the kinds of weapons used in the Christchurch terror attack will remain, as will a firearms register, other ways of ensuring public safety must be addressed.

Submissions on the Arms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
