Want a tall, smart child? How IVF tests are selling a dream

By Alex Polyakov, Clinical Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry & Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Prospective parents are being marketed genetic tests that claim to predict which IVF embryo will grow into the tallest, smartest or healthiest child.

But these tests cannot deliver what they promise. The benefits are likely minimal, while the risks to patients, offspring and society are real.

Parents deserve accurate information, not marketing hype, when making profound decisions about their future children.


