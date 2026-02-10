Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My kids (and I) hate sandwiches, what I can pack for lunch instead?

By Margaret Murray, Senior Lecturer, Nutrition, Swinburne University of Technology
School is back and, with it, the daily task of packing a lunchbox.

If your child is coming home with uneaten sandwiches, you’re not alone. They’re easy to make and transport, but sometimes the last thing kids (or adults) want to eat.

The food kids eat at school typically provides at least one-third of their daily energy intake. So a nutritious lunchbox is an important way to support their overall health, as well as their focus and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy, Hungary’s Snub of ICC Arrests Should be a Wake-Up Call for the EU
~ Ukraine: New testimonies document brutal conditions for civilians amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
~ The social media battlefield: Political campaigns in Bangladesh’s national elections
~ Hong Kong: Publisher Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years
~ Proposed amnesty law offers political prisoners in Venezuela an ‘opportunity’
~ The 4 big changes to gun laws that would make NZ safer
~ Amid an Olympic boom, it’s risky timing to lift a ban on developers’ political donations
~ Want a tall, smart child? How IVF tests are selling a dream
~ As beautiful as they were powerful: Jon Kudelka’s political cartoons were made with true conviction
~ Bunnings decision may open door to facial recognition surveillance free-for-all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter