Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bunnings decision may open door to facial recognition surveillance free-for-all

By Margarita Vladimirova, Sessional Academic, Faculty of Law, Monash University
Businesses using facial recognition cameras need customer consent – but a new ruling could open a loophole in the law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy, Hungary’s Snub of ICC Arrests Should be a Wake-Up Call for the EU
~ Ukraine: New testimonies document brutal conditions for civilians amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
~ The social media battlefield: Political campaigns in Bangladesh’s national elections
~ Hong Kong: Publisher Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years
~ Proposed amnesty law offers political prisoners in Venezuela an ‘opportunity’
~ The 4 big changes to gun laws that would make NZ safer
~ Amid an Olympic boom, it’s risky timing to lift a ban on developers’ political donations
~ Want a tall, smart child? How IVF tests are selling a dream
~ My kids (and I) hate sandwiches, what I can pack for lunch instead?
~ As beautiful as they were powerful: Jon Kudelka’s political cartoons were made with true conviction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter