If fracking begins in the Kimberley, it could damage a sacred river
By Melissa Haswell, Professor of Health, Safety and Environment, School of Public Health and Social Work, Queensland University of Technology
Anne Poelina, Chair of the Martuwarra Fitzroy River Council & Professor and Chair Indigenous Knowledges & Senior Research Fellow, Nulungu Institute of Research, University of Notre Dame Australia
David Shearman, Emeritus Professor of Medicine, Adelaide University
Fracking exploration wells are likely to proceed in the Kimberley. Given how much more we know about the risks of fracking, this seems dangerous.
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 9, 2026