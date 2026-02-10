Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: New testimonies document brutal conditions for civilians amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has documented the devastating impact of Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy system in a new series of testimonials from survivors enduring a freezing winter without heat, electricity or running water. Based on the testimonies of dozens of people from across the country, the research tells the stories of Ukrainian civilians living with […] The post Ukraine: New testimonies document brutal conditions for civilians amid Russian attacks on energy infrastructure appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Italy, Hungary’s Snub of ICC Arrests Should be a Wake-Up Call for the EU
~ The social media battlefield: Political campaigns in Bangladesh’s national elections
~ Hong Kong: Publisher Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years
~ Proposed amnesty law offers political prisoners in Venezuela an ‘opportunity’
~ The 4 big changes to gun laws that would make NZ safer
~ Amid an Olympic boom, it’s risky timing to lift a ban on developers’ political donations
~ Want a tall, smart child? How IVF tests are selling a dream
~ My kids (and I) hate sandwiches, what I can pack for lunch instead?
~ As beautiful as they were powerful: Jon Kudelka’s political cartoons were made with true conviction
~ Bunnings decision may open door to facial recognition surveillance free-for-all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter