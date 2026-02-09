Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do nose and ear hairs become longer and thicker as we age?

By Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Charlotte Phelps, Senior Teaching Fellow in Medicine, Bond University
Growing older often brings unexpected grooming challenges. This is particularly apparent when some areas that, when young, we could otherwise ignore start to develop hair.

This includes our nose and ears, where hair grows thicker and longer as we age. But why do hairs in these areas act like this?

The answer predominantly lies in our sex hormones.

Two types of hair


There are two types of hair that grows across our bodies.

Vellus hair is fine and colourless. This hair (also called “peach…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN calls for release of Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai following 20-year sentence
~ How much longer can Keir Starmer survive?
~ Which countries are best-placed to resist state-supported cyber-attacks? A government advisor explains
~ Held captive in their own country during World War II, Japanese Americans used nature to cope with their unjustified imprisonment
~ Anas Sarwar: why did the leader of Scottish Labour call for Keir Starmer’s resignation – and has the move backfired?
~ What ‘If I had Legs I’d Kick You’ tells us about mothering and thankless sacrifice
~ Your morning coffee might protect your brain as you age – here’s the sweet spot
~ When it comes to homelessness, what we call ‘compassion fatigue’ is something else entirely
~ Keir Starmer on the ropes as Scottish party leader calls for his resignation
~ Japan’s ruling party secures historic election victory – but challenges lie ahead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter