Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN calls for release of Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai following 20-year sentence

The UN human rights chief on Monday called for the immediate release of Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai after a Chinese court handed him a 20-year prison sentence under the city’s national security legislation, warning the verdict violates international human rights law.


© United Nations -
