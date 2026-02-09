Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anas Sarwar: why did the leader of Scottish Labour call for Keir Starmer’s resignation – and has the move backfired?

By Jonathan Parker, Lecturer in Politics, University of Glasgow
The Scottish Labour leader has said Starmer’s problems are casting a shadow over his Scottish election hopes – but is that really true?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How much longer can Keir Starmer survive?
~ Which countries are best-placed to resist state-supported cyber-attacks? A government advisor explains
~ Held captive in their own country during World War II, Japanese Americans used nature to cope with their unjustified imprisonment
~ What ‘If I had Legs I’d Kick You’ tells us about mothering and thankless sacrifice
~ Your morning coffee might protect your brain as you age – here’s the sweet spot
~ When it comes to homelessness, what we call ‘compassion fatigue’ is something else entirely
~ Keir Starmer on the ropes as Scottish party leader calls for his resignation
~ Japan’s ruling party secures historic election victory – but challenges lie ahead
~ What a Renaissance plate reveals about a woman who shaped literary history
~ How scientists and artists can collaborate to cut through ‘ecofatigue’ and inspire positive action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter