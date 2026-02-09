Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What ‘If I had Legs I’d Kick You’ tells us about mothering and thankless sacrifice

By Billie Anderson, Lecturer, Disability Studies, King's University College, Western University
‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’ offers a rare, realistic and necessary portrayal of caregiving when mothers are positioned as the shock absorbers of systems unwilling to provide help.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
