Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How scientists and artists can collaborate to cut through ‘ecofatigue’ and inspire positive action

By Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science, University of Southampton
Art projects can help unlock more enthusiasm from citizens for deposit return schemes, reuse pilots or new recycling sorting rules.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What ‘If I had Legs I’d Kick You’ tells us about mothering and thankless sacrifice
~ Your morning coffee might protect your brain as you age – here’s the sweet spot
~ When it comes to homelessness, what we call ‘compassion fatigue’ is something else entirely
~ Keir Starmer on the ropes as Scottish party leader calls for his resignation
~ Japan’s ruling party secures historic election victory – but challenges lie ahead
~ What a Renaissance plate reveals about a woman who shaped literary history
~ Autistic people seem to feel joy differently – here’s what it can tell us about neurodivergence
~ Bridgerton: three true tales of love at first sight at Regency masquerade balls
~ Which countries are best-placed to see off state-supported cyber-attacks? A government advisor explains
~ The Hubble tension: How magnetic fields could help solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter