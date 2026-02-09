Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autistic people seem to feel joy differently – here’s what it can tell us about neurodivergence

By Aimee Grant, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
When people talk about autism, they often think about a child who is different and may be distressed by their surroundings. Or if the conversation moves beyond childhood, the focus might be about an autistic adult with analytical superpowers, such as The Good Doctor or Patience, who still has difficulty with their surroundings and fitting in with colleagues.

People rarely mention…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
