The Hubble tension: How magnetic fields could help solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries
By Levon Pogosian, Professor of Physics, Simon Fraser University
Karsten Jedamzik, Chercheur en Cosmologie, Université de Montpellier
Tom Abel, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Physics Department, Stanford University
Two ways of measuring how fast the universe is expanding disagree, a puzzle known as the Hubble tension. Tiny magnetic fields from the Big Bang may offer a solution.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 9, 2026