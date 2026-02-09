Tolerance.ca
Are pets good for kids’ mental health? Type of animal and duration of bond could make all the difference

By Llúcia González Safont, Investigadora del Centro de Investigación Biomédica en Red en Epidemiología y Salud Pública (CIBERESP) y miembro de la Unidad Mixta de Investigación en Epidemiología, Ambiente y Salud FISABIO-Universitat Jaume I -Universitat de València, Fisabio
Blanca Sarzo Carles, Investigador postdoctoral. Bioestadística, Fisabio
Marisa Estarlich Estarlich, Profesora contratada doctor, Universitat de València
Questions like “will getting a pet benefit our child’s mental health?” are increasingly common and pertinent. In Spain, for instance, more than half of all households now have one or more pets.

Attachment is the name for the emotional bond between a developing child and the caregiver who provides them with security and comfort. This kind of bond can also, to a certain extent, also be formed with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
