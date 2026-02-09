AI isn’t likely to wipe out all farming jobs – but it is changing who bears the risks
By Sophia Duan, Associate Dean, Research and Industry Engagement, La Trobe University
David A. Fleming-Muñoz, Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics, La Trobe University
The global economy is bracing for major job disruption as artificial intelligence (AI) advances and spreads across industries. Experts have been warning about this shift for years, and fiercely debating whether the benefits of an AI revolution will outweigh the cost of mass displacement in the workforce.
Few sectors expose this tension as clearly as agriculture. Pressure on farming is intensifying. Global food demand is projected to rise…
© The Conversation
