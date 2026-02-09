The lower Murray is officially on life support. Will we save it?
By Nick Whiterod, Researcher, Adelaide University
Margaret Shanafield, Associate Professor, Hydrology/hydrogeology, Flinders University
Thomas Prowse, Postdoctoral research fellow, School of Mathematical Sciences, Adelaide University
The lower Murray, home to the beloved Coorong, is officially in its death throes. The only way to save it is community, research and more flowing water.
© The Conversation
