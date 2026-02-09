ADHD prescriptions are up tenfold, with the wealthiest kids most likely to be medicated
By Brenton Prosser, Partner, Government & Public Sector, Providence / Honorary Fellow, Australian National University
Yogi Vidyattama, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business, Government and Law, University of Canberra
The number of young people in Australia prescribed medication for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) increased more that tenfold in 20 years, our new research shows, while it is no longer most prevalent in poorer areas.
Children living in the lowest socioeconomic postcodes used to have the highest rates of ADHD prescriptions. But this has flipped, with kids from wealthier families now most likely to be prescribed.
So does this mean ADHD prescription depends on how much your parents earn?…
- Monday, February 9, 2026