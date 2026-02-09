Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From ‘this machine kills fascists’ to ‘King Trump’s private army’: the art of protest music

By Panizza Allmark, Professor of Visual & Cultural Studies, Edith Cowan University
Jon Stratton, Adjunct Professor, School of Humanities, Adelaide University
In January, over the course of three days, Bruce Springsteen wrote, recorded and released the political protest song Streets of Minneapolis.

The song’s release was a matter of urgency and reflects Springsteen’s fury towards the Minneapolis immigration enforcement operation from the United States Department of Homeland Security with around 2,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and agents.

Last month, Renée…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
