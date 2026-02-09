Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Increasing harassment of prisoners of conscience and their families

By Amnesty International
Increasing harassment and deterioration in the health of individuals detained for exercising human rights reveals a persistent pattern of repression and authoritarian practices. Amnesty International is deeply concerned about a further escalation of arbitrary detention, illegal surveillance and harassment against relatives of prisoners of conscience and persons involved in prominent cases of state repression in […] The post Cuba: Increasing harassment of prisoners of conscience and their families  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


