Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Press Freedom Under Fire in Mali

By Human Rights Watch
Mali’s junta has jailed a prominent journalist, sparking renewed concerns over media freedom in the country.Malian journalists confirmed national and international media reports that police arrested Youssouf Sissoko, editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper L’Alternance, at his home in Bamako, Mali’s capital, on February 5. Click to expand Image Youssouf Sissoko, Bamako, Mali, 2025. © Private The police took Sissoko before a cybercrime unit prosecutor, who charged him with spreading false information and insulting a foreign head of state, among other offenses, and ordered him held…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
