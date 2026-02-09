Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americans are asking too much of their dogs

By Margret Grebowicz, Distinguished Professor of the Humanities, Missouri University of Science and Technology
People don’t just love their dogs; Many owners seem to love pets more than people. It’s a symptom of wider social problems, a philosopher argues – one that’s hurting people and pets alike.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
